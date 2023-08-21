Lawyer sues AGF, NASS over ambiguity in Data Protection Act

An Abuja-based lawyer, Solomon Okedara, has dragged the Attorney General of the Federation and the National Assembly before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged ambiguity in the Data Protection Act 2023.

Okedara, in a fundamental right to privacy and protection of personal data suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1005/2023 is contesting the absence of provisions for specific courts with jurisdiction over data protection in the Nigerian Data Protection Act 2023. The lawyer posed four issues for court’s determination, one of which is, whether the provisions for a specific court with the jurisdiction to adjudicate on data protection and privacyrelated subjects in the Nigerian Data Protection Act 2023 are fundamental to achieving the objectives of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 and safeguarding the personal data and privacy of the applicant.

In an affidavit supporting the originating summons, Okedara averred that he is an expert in data protection and privacy-related matters, offering litigation and consulting services for governments, civil society organizations and international institutions, including the European Investment Bank. He noted that within two weeks of the Nigeria Data Act 2023’s enactment, he encountered instances of unauthorized processing of his personal data by different data controllers. He added that he needed to approach the court to seek damages against these data controllers, but the Act’s provisions did not clearly stipulate whether he could approach a Magistrate Court, High Court or only the Federal High Court. “As a Data Protection and Privacy expert, I have also received inquiries from parties seeking redress under the Act who have been faced with challenges in identifying the appropriate court(s) with jurisdiction, leading to delays that may result in eventual unnecessary litigation”, he said.

Okedara further argued that the lack of clarity in the definition of the term “court” in Section 65 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 is a matter of public importance, necessitating the court’s intervention to provide clarity and guidance to all stakeholders involved. This includes affected parties, legal practitioners, and the judiciary, to ascertain which court(s) possess the authority to adjudicate matters arising from the Act. In June 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the Data Protection Bill 2023 into law, thereby establishing the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.