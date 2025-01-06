Lawyer Slams N60m Suit On NBA Over Removal From WhatsApp Group

Share

A legal practitioner, Blessing Ekpere Ogbu, has slammed a N60 million suit on the Garki Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at an Abuja High Court over his removal from the branch’s WhatsApp group.

Ogbu is seeking N60 million in damages from the NBA Garki Branch leadership. He is challenging the violation of his fundamental rights.

The Branch Chairman, Anthony Bamidele-Ojo; Publicity Secretary, Oluwadamilola Victoria Alabi; and the NBA Garki Branch, also known as Liberty Bar, were joined as co-respondents in the suit marked FCT/ HC/CV/2024.

At the heart of the dispute is Ogbu’s outspoken criticism of the Branch’s leadership, particularly their handling of by-elections and other administrative decisions.

Court documents revealed that after his comments were deleted on October 31, 2024, Ogbu was completely removed from the group on November 5, following his questions about the chairman’s absence from a meeting with the NBA President.

In his affidavit, Ogbu emphasized the critical role the WhatsApp platform plays in professional communication.

“It is a vital space for members to exchange legal advice, receive updates, and engage in meaningful discussions that contribute to the progress of our branch,” he stated.

Ogbu argued that his removal has hindered his ability to mentor younger lawyers and participate in important branch activities.

Ogbu’s legal team, led by Hadizah Abubakar from Leaderate Legal, is challenging the NBA Garki leadership’s actions, claiming they exceed their constitutional authority.

The suit, among others, seeks declarations affirming that the branch leadership has no right to delete comments or expel financial members from the platform.

Ogbu is demanding N50 million in punitive damages, as well as N10 million for the cost of the lawsuit, with a 10 per cent annual interest on the judgement amount.

Ogbu’s case rests on the assertion that his removal violated three fundamental rights guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution, namely: right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion; right to freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly and association.

