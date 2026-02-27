Lawyer Seeks NDLEA Chairman’s Intervention To Recover Property

A legal practitioner, Mrs. Olubukola Alabi, has sought the intervention of the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa, to recover her property, which is being occupied by the Commandant of the agency in Ondo State.

Alabi had secured a judgement at the Rent Tribunal sitting in Akure, the state capital, to recover her property being occupied by Commandant of the NDLEA Mr. Nanzing Sallah.

However, the legal practitioner said the Commandant has failed to comply with a valid court-backed settlement, the development that has sparked fresh concerns over respect for the rule of law by public officials.

Alabi said the dispute arose from a tenancy matter seeking the recovery of possession of her residential apartment located at LH 184A, beside NECO Gate, Old GRA, Akure, Ondo State. She said the property is currently occupied by the NDLEA Commandant.

She said: “Upon being served with the originating processes, the defendant entered a conditional appearance and filed a preliminary objection, challenging the tribunal’s jurisdiction. “After hearing arguments from both sides, the tribunal overruled the objection and ordered that the case proceed to a hearing on its merits.

“The plaintiff subsequently opened her case and called a witness, whose testimony went unchallenged as there was no cross-examination. “At a later adjourned date, both parties, citing considerations of time, cost, and the overall interest of justice, agreed to resolve the matter amicably out of court.