Lawyer Seeks Arrest, Prosecution Of Soldiers Over Face-Off With Wike

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Mr Princewill Dike, has called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute the soldiers who prevented the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from accessing a property in Abuja, claiming that the soldier erred in his actions.

Dike’s said it was illegal to develop a property that has no title instrument and building approval, noting that the soldier’s claim that he was acting on the order of a former Chief of Naval Staff should not be used as an excuse to violate the law.

The lawyer said that Wike had told those developing a property in FCT without a Title of Instrument and Building Approval to stop work forthwith, wondering why the former naval chief would disobey the order.

He stated that rather than obey the directive of the FCT Minister to discontinue with the project, the soldiers prevented Wike and an official of the FCTA Department of Development Control from accessing the property.

He declared, “Impunity cannot continue in this country. What happened between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and some soldiers in the Federal Capital Territory should be condemned by Nigerians.

“Rather than comply, soldiers were deployed to confront the Minister of FCT, by the illegal owner of the property, former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo. But, Wike is not the one who caves in to threats.”

The legal practitioner stated that it is not Wike that was harassed, but President Bola Tinubu, who delegated the minister to act on his behalf on issues concerning the FCT.

“Unbeknownst to them, it is not the Minister they harassed, but the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, who delegated him to act in lieu of him in all matters concerning the FCT and every other thing incidental thereto.

“The Dike ogwu Wike we know will never allow that property to be developed, and those soldiers of impunity must be brought to book.”