Lawyer Petitions NJC Over Alleged Bias, Intimidation

A legal practitioner, Joseph Jiakponna, has urged the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC), to investigate the act of bias, partial verdict, and sitting on appeals against his own judgment by Hon.Justice Ismail Ijelu. The petitioner said the ruling and order of Justice Ijelu propelled the acts of remanding a husband and wife, including his company, by coercing the defendant to pay a debt allegedly owed to a business partner.

The petitioner wondered how the wife of the defendant and his household, even his mechanic and marketing officer in the bank who do not know anything on the alleged fraud, and neither invited, nor arrested by the police, should be remanded and charged to court without any evidence of business transactions against them, even as the transaction is civil in nature.

In a petition, captioned: “Matter of the State of Lagos V. Ogunbanjo Olusegun Mikhail & ORS in Charge No: ID/21559C/2023, dated Monday, March 25, and copied to nine different groups, the lawyer said, the crux of the matter came on the heels of petition by one Eniola Olusola Ikuyajesin, alleging that, “our client duped him to the tune of N7 billion and avoided paying back the money.”

After the petition had been written and filed before the NJC and copied to other institutions, to wit, the Senate Committee on the Judiciary: the House Committee on the Judiciary: National Human Rights Commission, Abuja: the Nigerian Bar Association: the Chairman, Ni- geria Press Council: Deputy Sheriff of Ikeja High Court, as well as the Chief Registrar of Ikeja High Court on the 25th day of March, 2024.

But on March 28, Hon. Justice Ijelu curiously slammed contempt charges and issued a bench warrant against the whole family of Mr. Olusegun Ogunbanjo.