Lawyer Petitions IGP Over Incessant Arrest, Detention Of Client by Police

Lagos-based lawyer, Olayinka Sanni, has urged the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to establish an independent panel to thoroughly investigate the petitions against Saheed Mosadoluwa, popularly known as Ibile, who has been in police detention. He implored the IGP to use his office to ensure that Hon. Mosadoluwa, detained over frivolous petitions, is granted bail as provided by law. Mr. Sanni made the call while addressing journalists on the continued detention of his client, Ibile.

He emphasised that the police force should cease encouraging Ibile’s alleged oppressors from bringing forward petitions that have already been treated and investigated, with some heard before a competent court of law. Recall that Ibile was arrested by the Special Tactical Squad (STS), claiming the arrest was based on a petition from an unnamed person.

The businessman, CEO of Harmony Gardens, was apprehended at his Ibeju Lekki home on January 20, 2024, by heavily armed policemen. Mr. Sanni also called for a proper investigation into all allegations leveled against Ibile, addressing false information spread on social media, to put an end to these false accusations.

“We want the IGP to set up a panel to thoroughly examine the matter, putting an end to these individuals writing series of petitions, because we have no trust in what the DIG Garuba Sanni-led Special Tactical Squad (STS) is doing.”