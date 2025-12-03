Lawyer Petitions EFCC, ICPC, Demands Probe Of Alleged Procurement Fraud In BPP

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have been petitioned to probe the alleged procurement fraud rocking the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The petition, which was submitted by an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Barr. Fatai Amokeoja, to the two leading anti-graft agencies on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, was also sent to the Presidency and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Amokeoja, in the petition, listed alleged corruption, abuse of office and violations of the Public Service Rules as some of the missteps in the agency, saying it was high time President Tinubu and the anti-graft agencies get rid of corruption in BPP.

Specifically, the legal practitioner, who accused one of the ministers of compromising the agency under the leadership of Dr Adebowale Adedokun, with bulletproof vehicles in order to bypass procurement laws, said what is going on in the agency could hinder the progress of the country.

He, however, demanded that the FCT Administration release all procurement documents related to the procurement of a bulletproof vehicle, including budget approvals, tender processes, due-process certifications, payment records and allocation registers.

The document partly read, “This petition is submitted in good faith and in the public interest. The allegations are weighty, corroborated by reported direct statements from the DG, and highly verifiable. They touch on corruption, abuse of office, influence peddling, and improper application of public funds.

“For the sake of transparency, accountability, and the credibility of government institutions, especially under the Renewed Hope Agenda, I respectfully urge your esteemed agencies to commence immediate investigations.”

The lawyer also called on the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to compel the BPP DG, Adedokun, to declare his assets being a public servant as requested by law, insisting that when he does, the exact date he does so should be made public to ascertain his violation of public service rules.

“Public trust is at stake. If left unexamined, these issues could weaken confidence in anti-corruption reforms and public administration. I respectfully request the following:

“That the EFCC should investigate possible financial impropriety, unlawful enrichment, gratification, and diversion of public funds. Examine the procurement and funding trail for the vehicle.

“That the ICPC should investigate violations of the Public Service Rules and potential abuse of power.

“That the Code of Conduct Bureau should verify all asset declarations submitted by the Director-General and his household. Examine consistency with the alleged earnings.

“That the FCTA provides all procurement and allocation documents relating to the bullet-proof Toyota Land Cruiser.

“That the office of the President investigates whether any Presidential aide had involvement, influence, or knowledge of the allocation, in order to protect the integrity of the Presidency.”