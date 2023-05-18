Lawyer Ifunaya: I Look Forward To Work With Tems, Wizkid, Davido, Jeriq

Controversial Nigerian lawyer and social media influencer, Ifunanya Excel has revealed apart from being a lawyer, her dream is to become a musician.

Unknown to many, Ifunaya revealed she is also a music artist and would love to work with renowned Nigerian musicians.

She disclosed this in a recent interview with Yangi Media, where she spoke of her big dreams of taking her music career to the next level.

The lawyer said she is looking forward to collaborating with music giants in the industry, such as Grammy-award-winning Tems, Jeriq, Wizkid, and as well as 30B singer Davido.

She said “There are a lot of artists I look forward to working with. I will like to work with Jeriq, Tems, Wizkid, and Davido.”