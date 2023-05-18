New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Lawyer Ifunaya: I…

Lawyer Ifunaya: I Look Forward To Work With Tems, Wizkid, Davido, Jeriq

Controversial Nigerian lawyer and social media influencer, Ifunanya Excel has revealed apart from being a lawyer, her dream is to become a musician.

Unknown to many, Ifunaya revealed she is also a music artist and would love to work with renowned Nigerian musicians.

She disclosed this in a recent interview with Yangi Media, where she spoke of her big dreams of taking her music career to the next level.

The lawyer said she is looking forward to collaborating with music giants in the industry, such as Grammy-award-winning Tems, Jeriq, Wizkid, and as well as 30B singer Davido.

She said “There are a lot of artists I look forward to working with. I will like to work with Jeriq, Tems, Wizkid, and Davido.”

Post Views: 26
Tags:

Read Previous

Bayelsa Govt Asks Tinubu To Increase Derivation Formula To 25%
Read Next

Kwara: One Burnt To Death, 3 Injured In Lone Accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023