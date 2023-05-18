Lawyer Ifunaya Excel Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want want Marriage, Children

Nigerian lawyer and social media influencer, Ifunanya Excel has made shocking revelations on why she doesn’t want to get married or have children.

During a recent interview with Yangi Media,Ifunaya said she doesn’t want to get married nor have children because she’s vey ambitious and doing all of that is going to tie her down.

She also went further to explain how she grew up with her siblings being neglected by their parents and because of that, she feels being a parent requires 100% lots of work, dedication and attention.

She said, “I am very ambitious. And I know marriage and children will tie me down. I grew up in a certain kind of home where me and my siblings experienced a lot of emotional neglect from our parents. And because of that, I have grown to know what is expected of me as a parent. I know that if I’m going to have a child, I have to give my child a 100 per cent dedication

And looking at my life and my goals and the things I want to achieve, I know that I won’t be able to adequately be a present parent and also be chasing my dreams. So, I just think it’s best not to have any.”

Although she implied that many have told her that with time her mindset would change but she does not think it will.

She added that everyday she sees reasons why her mindset on marriage and children will never change.