Lawyer Faults Tinubu On Bill Extending Retirement Of Judges

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Taiwo Fadahunsi has faulted the decision of President Bola Tinubu to sign into law, a bill extending the retirement age of judges in the country.

In a telephone chat with Saturday Telegraph, Fadahunsi stated that the new law is inimical to the career progression of judges in the judiciary sector just as it would also brew institutional corruption in that tier of government.

“It was wrong for the President to have accented to that bill. It is wrong to have a kind of law in place in the country and the president should as a matter of urgency cause the law to be reviewed when a new attorney-general of the federation is appointed,” he said.

The experienced legal luminary however added that should the bill stay in its current form, the tenure of the Chief Justice of the Federation and other chief justices should be fixed.

“The president made a grievous error by rushing to sign the bill without making recourse to the attorney-general of the Federation who would have offered him sound legal advice on the bill,” he said.

He listed some of the inherent dangers contained in the bill including the non-inclusion of other categories of workers in the judiciary sector who will eventually protest the passage of the bill.

“Though I haven’t seen a copy to ascertain details of the new law I think the law should specify a fixed tenure of five years for the Chief Justice and other chief judges in the country to allow for career progression in the judiciary sector.

” To me, that would be a recipe for chaos as it would breed dictatorship in the sector when the heads of the various segments of the sector stay for so long,” he said.