Lawyer Faults Enugu Governorship Tribunal’s Judgement

Says It Was Founded on Error of Law, Facts

A legal practitioner, Chukwudi Ezike, has faulted the judgement of the Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal, which upheld the election of Governor Peter Mbah. Ezike claimed that the Tribunal’s verdict was founded in error of law and facts.

The lawyer noted that the Tribunal was wrong in holding that the evidence of PW1, PW2, PW3 and PW30 in the petition filed against the election of Peter Mbah in the March 18 governorship poll were in-competent on the ground that they were testimonies of subpoenaed witnesses, who did not file their witness statements on oath alongside the petition.

It would be recalled the Tribunal presided over by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, had upheld INEC’s declaration of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship poll. Specifically, the Tribunal threw out the petitions filed by the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Christopher Agu, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Edeoga Chijioke Jonathan, for being incompetent.

Edeoga had approached the Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Mbah as winner of the election because he was not qualified to stand for the election, having “forged” his NYSC certificate. Edeoga also raised the issue of over- voting in Udenu, Nkanu East and Enugu East Local Government Areas in his petition.

All his claims were however dismissed by the Tribunal. But, in his review of the Tribunal’s decision, the lawyer, who posited that the court relied basically on Paragraph 4 (5) of the 1st Schedule to the Evidence Act and the case of Obi vs APC & 2 Ors in invalidating the testimonies of the said witnesses, argued that, “it is important to note that this Paragraph 4 (5) of the 1st Schedule to the Evidence Act is drawn from Order 3 Rule 3 (1) of the Civil Procedure Rules of the Federal High Court.