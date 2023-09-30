Lawyer Faults Allegations Against Ondo Deputy Governor

A human rights lawyer, Allen Sowore has described as nebulous the 14th-count allegations slammed on the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa by the State House of Assembly.

Saturday Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the House of Assembly levelled 14-count allegations bordering on gross misconduct, financial recklessness, and conduct likely to cause political upheaval on the embattled Deputy Governor of the State.

However, Sowore in a statement issued on Saturday said the allegations against the embattled deputy governor were an attempt to put wool over the eyes of the citizens of the State to prevent them from asking the whereabouts of the State Governor.

Sowore said it was disheartening that the initial allegation regarding an N300 million armoured vehicle levelled against Aiyedatiwa was missing from the charge sheet.

On the first allegation against Aiyedatiwa that he granted an interview against the governor, Sowore said “Apart from the fact that section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees freedom of expression, where exactly did the deputy governor make unfair comments about the governor’s health? The Governor has sacked all the Deputy Governor’s media aides for the same offence, yet there is no evidence.

“The action of Mr. Governor in this regard is, in effect, an attack on press freedom. The media handlers of Mr. Governor have not disclosed any information about the governor’s health status and whereabouts to avoid misinformation.”

On the allegations that the Deputy Governor collected money to travel without actually travelling, Sowore said the drafters of the allegations have reduced the office of the deputy governor to errand civil servant.

He said, “There is a template for the arrangements of travelling for the governor or his deputy. The governor or his deputy does not handle or see the money meant for their journeys.

“Those who handle the money are civil servants called Protocol Officers. They are the ones who make or write the proposals using the existing template.

“For Mr Governor, it is about N6 million a day if he travels outside the state. The money is meant for the convoy – fueling of vehicles, feeding, medication, accommodation, and general welfare of the security agents, drivers, medical personnel, and the members of the press crew attached to the office of the governor or his deputy as the case may be. Where such trips are canceled it behooves the protocol officers to return the money to the vault.”

Speaking on the allegation of financial malfeasance against Aiyedatiwa, the lawyer said “There is a Maintenance Officer, normally a certified engineer, who is completely in charge of the management and maintenance of vehicles.

“The purchase of any item in the state must pass through due process, Project Implementation and Monitoring Unit which is manned by the governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu. If Babajide approved N5.4 million for the purchase of batteries and tyres for the vehicles in the deputy governor’s convoy, all the blame goes to him because he is the gatekeeper and he is to ensure that no item is purchased above the market value.”

On the allegations of bribery and mismanagement in the Local Government, Sowore said “These are nebulous, vague, and undefined allegations. N500 million for the administration of the local governments.

“We have the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, which is directly in charge of the administration of the 18 local government areas in the state. What about the chairmen who are directly responsible for their respective LGAs? Who initiated the proposal? Which account was it taken from? Who approved it?

” Bribery allegations must be supported by concrete evidence, including information on the source, recipient, and circumstances surrounding the alleged bribe. Was the bribe paid directly into the personal account of the deputy governor? Which of the kings made the payment?

Sowore said that if the Deputy Governor has violated section 183 of the Constitution which forbids the Governor and Deputy from holding any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever, he said the drafters of the allegations must be able to establish which other executive or paid employment is Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa engaged in that has not been disclosed.