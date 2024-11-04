Lawyer Faces Trial Over Alleged N29m Fraud

Share

An Abuja-based lawyer, Everestus Chinedu Ugwuowo, has been dragged to a Federal High Court in Abuja by the police over an 11-count charge bordering on N29 million fraud.

According to the charge, Ugwuowo and three associates were said to have defrauded a woman by fabricating documents to sell her a residential property in Abuja.

Ugwuowo is currently undergoing disciplinary action before the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) for the alleged criminal act, under a petition marked BB/ LPDC/520/2021.

The amended 11-count charge, filed on April 29, 2019, by ACP Simon Lough (SAN) is documented under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2018, and is pending before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) arraigned Ugwuowo, alongside Umar Sanda Adamu, Usman Audu and Adole Christopher Oche—a Bureau of Public Procurement employee—naming them as the first to fourth defendants, respectively

