Lawyer Demands Resignation Of Ondo Speaker Over Impeachment Plan

…As APC Leaders Criticise Akeredolu Over Impeachment Plan

A human rights lawyer, Mr Allen Sowore has asked for the removal of the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji over alleged disobedience to a court order over the plan to impeach the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Also, a leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Engr. Johnson Alabi blamed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the attempt to rubbish his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Alabi, who had contested for the House of Assembly seats two times under the platform of APC said Akeredolu should be thankful to God for restoring his health instead of attempting to remove Aiyedatiwa through illegal methods.

Sowore, in a statement yesterday said everything has collapsed in the state with the absence of the Governor and the embattled Deputy Governor from the political radar.

In a statement titled “Disobedience to Court Order: Immediate Removal of the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly Required” Sowore said amidst a critical state of affairs in the Sunshine State, what should preoccupy the minds of the lawmakers is not the impeachment of Deputy Governor.

He said, “where governance at the grassroots level—local government administration—has completely collapsed and the whereabouts and health status of the Chief Executive of the state remain shrouded in secrecy; where the general welfare and well-being of the citizenry have been relegated to its lowest ebb; at a time when infant and maternal mortality rates are on the rise due to the total neglect of the health sector, and practically nothing seems to be functioning in Ondo state, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, has directed the State Chief Judge, Olusegun Odusola, to immediately set up a seven-man panel to investigate the Deputy Governor on nebulous allegations levelled against him during a plenary session, despite an existing valid court order.”

Sowore said that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja had granted an ex-parte order restraining the State House of Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment plan of the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, the settled position of law is that the orders of the Court, whether of this one or some other, whether valid or not must be obeyed until it is set aside, as long as it is subsisting; by all no matter how lowly or highly placed in the society.

However, he said This recent unpatriotic action by the Speaker is an aberration, unconscionable, and undemocratic for a leader of an arm of government established by the constitution to flagrantly disregard and discard a valid court order from a court of competent jurisdiction. This is tantamount to a direct invitation to anarchy and a rudderless state.

“Ostensibly, the Speaker is attempting to disparage and discard the provisions of Section 6(6) a&b of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vests and extends the judicial powers of the Court as follows:

“The powers of the judiciary shall extend, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this constitution, to all inherent powers and sanctions of a court of law; shall extend to all matters between persons, or between government or authority and any persons in Nigeria, and to all actions and proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as to the civil rights and obligations of that person.”

“It is worrisome that the Speaker would resort to self-help by insisting that the impeachment process of the Deputy Governor should proceed. The Speaker lost his composure and displayed rash desperation when he also wrote a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Justice Emeka Nwite for performing his duty as a judge. The Speaker is being motivated by ulterior motives rather than the collective wishes of the good people of the state.

“It is imperative, therefore, to be proactive, circumspect, and patriotic by calling for the immediate removal of such an ineffectual, incompetent, and desperate individual as the leader of one of the most important institutions of democracy before he compromises its integrity and wreaks havoc on our dear state. He should be removed and cited for contempt of Court.”

Alabi, who is the Leader of the Ondo State Liberation Movement (OLM) lied to the people of the State when he announced that heads resumed whereas he was nowhere to be seen in any place in the State.

The APC Chieftain also advised Justice Odusola not to set up the seven-man panel to probe the activities of Aiyedatiwa until the court cases are dispensed with.

His words “The Governor lied when he claimed to have resume office, especially using letter headed paper bearing Alagbaka Office. As it stands today, we do not have representatives at Federal Executive Council meetings, the State Executive Council has not held any meeting for months in Ondo State.

“The Governor who claimed to have resumed office has not for once addressed the people of Ondo State to date. Consequently, we call on His Excellency, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and the National Chairman of APC Alh. Abdullai Ganduje to prevail on the State Chairman, Hon. Ade Adetimehin who is trying to scuttle the peace process instituted by the National Chairman and the Governor of Ondo State to maintain peace and order.

“Our party will be going into elections by next year, so we do not expect this division to make us

lose the forthcoming election. We are not saying that the Deputy Governor cannot be impeached, but that due process and the Rule of Law must be followed.”