Lawyer Cautions Ganduje Over Moves To Establish Private Hisbah

A rights activist, Hamza N. Dantani, has cautioned a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Ganduje, over his plans to establish an Independent Hisbah Guard, insisting that the action would be tantamount to violation of existing laws.

In a statement, the lawyer said Ganduje’s plan to establish an “independent Hisbah agency” for the 12,000 officers recently dismissed by the state government, is not only troubling, but also a constitutional aberration.

He disclosed that the former governor has no executive authority under Nigerian law to engage in such exercise. “Section 176(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is unequivocal: the Governor shall be the Chief Executive of a State.

“Today, the only individual who holds that constitutional office in Kano is Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The Constitution does not assign any executive powers to former governors, and does not permit them to establish bodies capable of influencing public order or altering the State’s administrative architecture,” Dantani warned.