Lawyer backs move to relocate agencies from Abuja

Abuja lawyer Carl Umegboro has thrown his back behind the Federal Government’s policy of moving some agencies and departments to Lagos. However, he said a holistic approach is needed across all the geopolitical zones as a way of balancing the system. The social policy and public affairs analyst said these at the weekend in Abuja. He condemned the opponents of the policy, stating that such criticism could only emanate from narrow-mindedness and ethnic bigotry.

Umegboro said concentrating all the MDAs in one locality in the name of Federal Capital Territory would always lead to rapid migration of people to the area and ultimately lead to congestion. He said the lessons the error brought on Lagos some decades ago have not been wellassimilated by leaders thereby repeating the same blunder after escaping to Abuja. He challenged those always ranting over ethnic interests to show how they have improved the lives of their people with a disgusting attitude.