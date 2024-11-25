Lawyer Alleges Age Fraud In Kano Civil Service

Share

Kano lawyer Mustapha Zubair has claimed that some senior civil servants are altering their ages to avoid retirement in December.

In his letter to Governor Abba Yusuf, he said the development would affect the young workers in service. Zubair said: “It is a violation of the provision of Kano State Pension Law, and that will inevitably land this esteemed government into serious litigation.”

He pleaded with the governor to ensure that civil servants due for retirement next month are not allowed to stay on.

Zubair said: “Upon the retirement of any civil servant due in December, I recommend the promotion of deserving civil servants.” He lauded the governor for his exemplary leadership.

The lawyer added: “Your exemplary leadership and pro-people policies have continually fostered growth and prosperity and the citizens are deeply appreciative of your dedication.”

