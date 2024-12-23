Lawuba Highlights UBA, FAAN’s Transformative Partnership

Share

The Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, has lauded the transformative power of public-private partnerships (PPPs) at the commissioning of the newly renovated departure section of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Alawuba reflected on UBA’s long-standing relationship with FAAN, which spans over 22 years. He emphasised the significance of modernised airport infrastructure in catalysing economic growth and positioning Nigeria as a global aviation hub.

“This project represents not only a milestone in the enhancement of our nation’s aviation infrastructure but also a testament to the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Alawuba.

“Investing in infrastructure like this is not just about bricks and mortar; it is about creating an environment that catalyses economic growth, facilitates seamless travel experiences, and showcases Nigeria’s potential as a global player,” he added.

Alawuba also praised the minister for his strategic reforms and achievements in revitalising the aviation industry.

According to him, the minister has improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention, raising Nigeria’s compliance score from 49 per cent to 70.5 per cent, thus enhancing access to aircraft leasing and financing for Nigerian airlines.

In the area of consumer protection initiatives, he said the Minister has greatly improved passenger experience by launching a portal through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to address travel-related issues.

He noted that the Minister had also strengthened Bilateral Air Service Agreements with other countries, opening new international routes for Nigerian airlines.

In the area of infrastructure advancements, he commended the leadership of FAAN under Kuku for moving foreign airlines to a new terminal at MMIA and advancing the construction of a second runway at Abuja Airport.

Alawuba further praised FAAN for initiating cost-saving measures by relocating its headquarters to Lagos, saving over N500 million in travel expenses, and transitioning airports to solar energy.

Also noteworthy is the combating of illegal charter operations by establishing a task force to address security issues in the aviation sector.

Alawuba also mentioned the signing of an MoU to facilitate the leasing of new aircraft and technical support for Nigerian airlines as a major boost to the sector.

“These achievements highlight the minister’s strategic approach to revitalising Nigeria’s aviation industry through infrastructure improvements, policy reforms, partnerships, and cost-saving measures,” Alawuba stated.

The UBA GMD urged corporate organisations and private individuals to take inspiration from this project and partner with the government in addressing critical national challenges.

“By modernising our airports, we position our nation as a hub for tourism, trade, and international investment, unlocking opportunities that ripple across every sector of our economy,” he said.

He concluded with a poignant quote by Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

