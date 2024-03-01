LAWSAN Extols Political Virtues Of Edo Guber Aspirant, Agbomhere

...congratulates politician on graduation from Law School

The Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) on Friday, extolled the positive political virtues of the former South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Blessing Agbomhere.

In a congratulatory message signed by the National President of LAWSAN, Anyiam Kelechukwu, the group described the politician as an individual with unwavering dedication, perseverance, and intellectual prowess, qualities that are needed in Nigeria’s troubled and blemished political terrain.

Agbomhere who is one of the twelve aspirants in the recently concluded primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo state Governorship election, was the 4th Executive President of LAWSAN and Chairman LAWSAN Board of Trustees, and recently graduated from the Nigeria Law School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in flying colours.

The statement reads: “It is no small feat to successfully navigate the rigorous academic journey of law school and to emerge with such a commendable academic standing is truly praiseworthy.

“I also write to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your feat during the last governorship primaries. It is evident that you possess not only the intellectual acumen but also the charisma and political prowess to excel in the political arena.

“Thank you for always being an invaluable asset to our association. Your Service, contributions, and sacrifices to LAWSAN have not gone unnoticed. May this milestone serve as a stepping stone to even greater success and fulfillment in your future endeavors.

“Once again, congratulations sir and may your journey continue to be filled with prosperity, growth, and the fulfillment of your aspirations. We assure you of our warmest regards.” the statement concludes.”