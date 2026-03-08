Lawrence Olanrewaju Hosts Ramadan Lecture

…Distributes food stuffs, cash gifts in the spirit of Ramadan

As part of its objectives of improving the well being of the people, the Lawrence Olanrewaju Fundation (LOF), on Saturday, March 8, 2026 hosted it’s maiden Ramadan Lecture and Iftar Ppackage for Muslims and non Muslims alike themed “Hope for the Future: Building a Better Life After Ramadan.”

As part of the initiative, Iftar packages (food stuffs and cash gifts) were distributed to over 3,000 people at the event held at Fatix Event Center, Mafoluku-Oshodi, Lagos state

The lecture was delivered by renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muh’d Jamiu Ajadi Sanusi (popularly kmown as Ami Olohun).

The initiative reflects the foundation’s commitment to community service, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The founder and Chief Promoter of LOF, Mr Lawrence Olaranrewaju in his remarks urged Muslims and non- Muslims alike to sustain harmonious and peaceful co-existence across the country.

Olanrewaju also uses the occasion to call for prayers for President Bola Tinubu in his efforts in rebuilding the country.