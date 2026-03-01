Lawmaking: You’ll Be Accountable To God, Tinubu Tells NASS

First Lady and wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has reminded lawmakers in the National Assembly that aside from legislating for Nigerians, they will definitely give account before God for every law or decision they make.

She stated this Sunday at the dedication and commissioning of the National Assembly Chapel, built by the National Assembly Christian Legislators Fellowship in Abuja.

In her address, the First Lady described the occasion as deeply personal and historic. Recalling her twelve-year tenure as a senator, she noted that Christian legislators previously held weekly fellowship in committee rooms due to the absence of a dedicated place of worship within the complex.

“This occasion is quite significant for me, not only as a Christian, but as a former legislator who only had weekly fellowship in one of the committee rooms. To see this vision come to fruition gladdens my heart, and I give God all the glory,” she said.

According to her, the Chapel stands as a solemn reminder that while lawmakers represent the people and exercise constitutional authority, they are ultimately accountable to a higher divine authority.

“This chapel stands as a testament that while we legislate for the people, we ultimately remain accountable to God” she stated.

Drawing inspiration from 2 Chronicles 6:39–40, she prayed that every prayer offered within the Chapel would be heard and that the facility would nurture humility, moral courage and compassion among leaders.

“As we dedicate this Chapel today, may it inspire humility in leadership, courage in decision-making and compassion in service. May Nigeria continue to flourish as we collectively seek the face of God in worship and prayer,” she added.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the commissioning signified more than the unveiling of a physical structure, describing it as a spiritual milestone for Nigeria’s democracy.

He argued that governance must be anchored on conscience and guided by divine wisdom, stressing that justice existed before constitutions were framed.

“While men legislate for a season, God legislates for eternity. Unless the laws of men reflect the justice of God, they may command obedience, but they will never command reverence nor shape destiny,” Akpabio declared.

He recounted how members of the Christian Legislators Fellowship in earlier assemblies prayed in borrowed rooms, basements and available spaces, holding on to the vision of a consecrated place within the legislature where lawmakers could seek God’s guidance.

On assuming office and discovering the abandoned, weed-covered structure, he said he resolved that delay and neglect would not define the project’s fate.

Describing the Chapel as a house consecrated to God’s glory rather than a structure, Akpabio said it would serve as a moral compass within the machinery of governance — a place where lawmakers would seek wisdom before making decisions that affect the lives of millions.

He also paid tribute to the First Lady for her steadfast support in ensuring the project’s completion, describing her as a pillar of encouragement.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said the Chapel represents a declaration that lawmakers do not legislate alone but under the sovereign authority of God.

According to him, the Christian Legislators Fellowship has long functioned as a conscience within the legislature, particularly in moments when debates become heated and partisan interests threaten to overshadow national interest.

“This Chapel is the physical expression of that accountability. It is a place where a senator burdened by a difficult bill may kneel in prayer; where a representative wrestling with conscience may find clarity; where the noise of politics gives way to the stillness of God,” Kalu said.

Citing Psalm 127:1, “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain” he warned that legislative efforts risk becoming empty activity without divine direction.

He added that the completion of the Chapel demonstrates continuity of vision, noting that the present leadership fulfilled what earlier assemblies conceived but could not complete.

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, urged lawmakers to prioritise national unity in their legislative responsibilities, reminding them of the sacrifices made to preserve Nigeria’s oneness.

He expressed hope that the Chapel would rekindle a renewed commitment to unity, love and national cohesion among political leaders.

In his remarks, former speaker, Yakubu Dogara emphasised repentance and forgiveness as prerequisites for national healing, stressing that divine intervention in national affairs is often contingent upon sincere repentance.

The exhortation at the event was delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, while prayers were offered for Nigeria, the National Assembly and the Church by various Christian leaders.

The ceremony attracted prominent political figures, religious leaders and top government officials, underscoring what speakers described as the enduring intersection of faith and public service.