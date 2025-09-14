Lawmakers Slam Malami’s Petition, Demand Investigation

The Kebbi State House of Assembly has strongly rejected a petition by former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, alleging that the state governor imported political thugs.

Speaking at a press conference, Speaker of the Assembly, Muhammad Usman, dismissed the claims as baseless and malicious, saying they were designed to undermine peace and stability in the state.

He stressed that Kebbi has long maintained a reputation as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria, and any attempt to smear this record amounts to an attack on both the government and the people.

Usman noted that neither the state government nor security agencies have any record or intelligence linking the administration to the importation of thugs or mercenaries.

“These allegations are completely unfounded and intended to distract the government from its developmental strides while inciting fear among the populace,” he said.

The Speaker called on residents of Kebbi to remain calm, while urging security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the claims. He further demanded that Malami be prosecuted if found culpable, to serve as a deterrent to others.