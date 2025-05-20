Lawmakers Not Elected To Confront Executive – Akpabio

Share

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that lawmakers are not elected to engage in confrontations with the Executive but to formulate policies that drive national development.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Akpabio made the remarks in a feature documentary to commemorate the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Reflecting on the need for synergy between the National Assembly and the Executive, Akpabio said:

“When elected into the National Assembly—whether in the Senate or the House of Representatives—your constituents do not give you boxing gloves. It’s not a boxing tournament. You are there to work in a bipartisan manner for the interest of Nigeria.”

He described the relationship between the two arms of government as cordial, attributing the collaboration to a shared vision for national progress.

“If you spend all your energy fighting the Executive, who will work for Nigeria?” he queried, noting that the current administration is unique, with a President, First Lady, and Vice President—all former senators.

On legislative priorities, Akpabio disclosed that the National Assembly is working on a bill that would mandate ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to procure vehicles from local assemblers instead of importing them.

“We have initiated legislation to ensure government MDAs buy Nigerian-assembled automobiles before considering imports. We lose billions of dollars annually importing vehicles and other items that can be produced locally.”

The Senate President emphasized the need to revive Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, referencing the decline of the textile, cotton, groundnut, and palm oil industries.

“Over 50 textile companies have left Nigeria. The cotton, groundnut, and palm oil industries have collapsed. Look at countries like Malaysia, which used our palm seedlings to build thriving economies,” he lamented.

Akpabio commended the “Nigeria First” policy of the Tinubu administration, describing it as a visionary initiative deserving full legislative support.

He revealed that the National Assembly is in discussions with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council to draft laws aimed at ensuring most consumer goods are locally produced.

“We are going to produce bills that ensure items we consume, which can be made in Nigeria, are produced in Nigeria. Nigeria First means bringing back industries to serve our population of over 200 million.”

He also called for enhanced support for small-scale entrepreneurs, pointing out the immense opportunities available in Nigeria’s large market.

“Even if you produce vinegar and package it well, it will sell. If you bake bread, you can become a millionaire given our population,” he said.

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly is committed to enacting legislation that supports industrialization and reduces the country’s dependence on imports.

Addressing perceptions that the legislature is a rubber stamp for the Executive, he clarified that the National Assembly exercises its oversight role responsibly.

“People forget that we’ve made enemies by rejecting some of the President’s nominees. It’s not everything he brings that is approved. Our job is to scrutinize, amend, and support actions that align with national interest.”

