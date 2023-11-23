‘Lawmakers & Lawbreakers’ Spewing Out Electoral Banditry

‘Law makers & Law Breakers’ are words taken from Mopah Aileku’s book of poetry (Narratives of the Native). In one of the poems “The Capital (Abuja)’, the poet tries to define Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria but he finds it difficult to know what Abuja is as it suffers identity crisis. Using the popular words rulers of Nigeria and their imitators of impunity use to intimidate and harass which is ‘do you know who I am? The poet essay the contrary nature ‘The Capital (Abuja)’ has become from its conceived nature.

According to this poet, one of the identities Abuja has assumed is as coven for “lawmaker & lawbreakers.” And this identity as coven for “lawmaker & lawbreakers” is one of the sixty things/natures the poet says that ‘The Capital (Abuja)’ has become. To the poet, being home to ‘lawmakers and lawbreakers’ sums up every other 59 evils Abuja shelters for it is the “lawmakers & lawbreakers” that make all the other evils possible. The troubles of Nigeria emanate from failure to uphold freedom and rule of law as the vital ingredients that cement the fabrics of modern society and confer integrity to the state and its institutions.

From the ancient Greeks, the Romans, the American colonial patriots that founded the United States of America to even China and Ghana, the idea that it is adherence to the supremacy of the law as the unifier and leveler of society that brings justice, peace and good conduct that conduce to the well being and progress of any modern state coheres. Let us use two societies, one ancient as in England (a fortiori United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Isles) and the other, USA, England’s former colony and a modern state created under the law as comparative reference in this narrative.

England was a peaceful kingdom growing at its pace under its pristine Kings until 1066 when a political ban- dit named Duke William of Normandy in Northwestern France broke loose, targeted England and attacked and conquered it. Taking control of England as an absolute autocrat and owner of the country, having put the royal households to the sword and by his process of enslavement called ‘Doomsday Book’, rendered the English nobility and all freemen serfs and slaves, as he dispossessed every Englishman and appropriated their landed property distributing same to his Norman followers thereby up- rooting Englishmen and turned them tenants of the king.

This was the beginning of feudalism and autocracy, a rare combination of economic subjugation and oppression and political servitude. The foundation of England starting from Norman Conquest was laid on culture of banditry. This replication of this English system is the trouble Achebe bemoaned. Now juxtapose Nigeria with the United States of America whose founding fathers, the Patriots broke away from British perfidy and established a nation of freemen, creating a people’s constitution that assures freedoms, democracy and rule of law.

USA within 150 years (1776-1945) progressed from new country to become an undisputed super power in control of the world and yet it is still work in progress making itself open to every idea possible to human mind. Comparing Nigeria and USA presents stark realities and marked differences between an autocratic state owned by men and a republican democracy governed by law. USA is an open society while Nigeria is a closed society with an archaic state and decaying institutions.

So long as these lawmakers and lawbreakers Mopah Aileku pinpointed in his poem as responsible for the 59 evils ravaging Nigeria are in control of Nigeria nothing good can come out of Nigeria and electoral banditry shall continue to be the ruling culture Banditry encompasses every act of lawlessness.

Politics and governmental processes largely thrive on lawlessness and that was the reason Thomas Jefferson, a leading founding father and former president of the United States of America was vehement in urging his fellow delegates to the United States Continental Congress that a thin line separates government and gang of thieves and to prevent the new country, the USA from being a victim, a legal device must be entrenched in USA Constitution and to avoid the probability of one becoming the other, it was prudent to tie the government with the chain of the constitution lest the government becomes gang of thieves or thieves become the government.

In 1959 general election, Governor James Robertson utilized his imperial powers to rig the election to install Northern People’s Congress’ Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa. Even when the young British colonial civil servant, Harold Smith drew Governor Robertson’s attention that he as governor was urging him to commit treasonable felonies, Governor acknowledged that fact and even threatened him to obey or perish under the weight of British Crown legal order.

Sir Balewa using the same constitutional framework and political infrastructure, targeted Action Group and its leader, Awolowo for destruction in order to achieve absolute political control of Nigeria in 1964, and he had virtually achieved this scheme without any legal consequences when military tendency sympathetic to Awolowo overthrew Balewa in 1966. Since 1966 to date there have been countless coups to seize political power. Under civilian rule, the same violent interventions have been witnessed in electoral contests whereby the party in power uses the instrumentality of state power leveraging security infrastructure, the electoral institutions and the courts to impose its will on the people.

Since 1959, there has not been any fair and free election until the ‘Mistake’ of June 12 Presidential Election which the ruling power in Nigeria regretted and annulled. In 2007, President Obasanjo told Nigerians that winning that year’s presidential election was “a do-or-die” task. After President Buhari became president in 2015, he boasted that all the instruments for rigging elections in Nigeria were effectively domiciled in his hands. And in 2023, President Tinubu stunned Nigerians with his order to his All Progressives Congress partisan to win at all costs by using every means to “grab it, snatch it and run away with it.”

From the above, it can be seen that it has been the ‘lawmakers’ who are the lawbreakers in foisting culture of electoral banditry on Nigeria. The same laws they make to govern the electoral system they also break same to foist electoral banditry and turn round to challenge their victims to go to court. Any person hoping that this electoral banditry will change is day dreaming as that is furlong hope. It will not happen, not today, not tomorrow because it is a system that has been built into the constitutional framework and political infrastructure and the lawmakers and lawbreakers are shielded and protected by a maze of intertwined legal strands that are difficult to disentangle in the courts by the best of lawyers.

Unless, this House built by Lugard is dismantled for a people’s state and constitutional framework to be erected in its stead Nigeria shall never know and experience democracy. This is the truth!