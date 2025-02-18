Lawmakers Hail LIRS On Historic N1trn Revenue Milestone

Share

Legislators in Lagos State have commended the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) for achieving an unprecedented milestone in revenue generation, surpassing ₦1 trillion.

This landmark accomplishment positions LIRS as the first sub-national revenue agency in Nigeria to attain such a feat, reflecting its professionalism, efficiency, and commitment to transparent tax administration.

Former Chairman of the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budgeting, Lukman Sa’ad Olumoh, alongside Femi Saheed, former Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, lauded LIRS and its Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, for their exemplary leadership and dedication to enhancing the state’s revenue performance.

In a recent interview, Olumoh described the achievement as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the LIRS team.

He emphasized that Lagos State has set a benchmark in revenue collection, serving as a model for other states to emulate. Representing the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Constituency 01 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, he praised Subair for fostering a culture of efficiency and innovation within the agency, which has significantly contributed to its success.

Speaking during the 2024 budget signing ceremony, Olumoh conveyed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that Lagos State has reached an exceptional level in revenue generation.

Share

Please follow and like us: