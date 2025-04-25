Lawmakers, Experts Seek Improved Access To Digital Economy

Share

Lawmakers, security experts, and ICT professionals have called on stakeholders across government and private sectors to expand access to digital infrastructure and innovation as a means of accelerating the development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

This call was made during a seminar organized by the Association of Applied Information Management Professionals (AAIMP), themed “Powering Nigeria’s Digital Economy: Through Advanced Information Management Paradigms”, held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, represented by Emmanuel John Kadiya, stressed the importance of investing in the digital economy as a critical foundation for Nigeria’s future prosperity.

“For Nigeria to thrive in the global digital space, our young population must master information management and use technology to generate opportunities, both locally and globally,” he said.

He highlighted that digital technologies are already addressing revenue leakages and enhancing national infrastructure, noting that innovation should no longer be limited to Nigerian products but expanded to deliver global solutions.

“With just a smartphone, a young entrepreneur today can build a business worth over N250 million. That is the power of digital transformation,” he added.

Peter Olumuji, Secretary of the Command and Control Centre of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the strategic role of the digital economy in future economic growth.

“The future of every nation’s economy is digital,” Olumuji stated. “Nigeria is already moving in the right direction with its National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy. What remains is the deliberate expansion of infrastructure and digital literacy.”

Citing the global reliance on digital platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic, Olumuji described the period as a wake-up call that showcased the resilience and potential of digital systems in sustaining economic activity.

“To fully leverage this potential, Nigeria must focus on strengthening broadband penetration, particularly in underserved rural areas,” he urged.

The seminar concluded with a collective agreement among participants on the need for collaborative efforts between government agencies, private sector players, and educational institutions to create inclusive access to digital tools, foster innovation, and build capacity across the nation.

