Lawmakers Deny Indicting REA, TETFund Bosses

Hon. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives has dismissed the insinuations in some quarters that the House has indicted the Chief Executive Officers of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Agbese, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Benue State, said contrary to some perceptions about the Green Chamber, the House was meant for all Nigerians.

New Telegraph recalls that the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, in a letter dated October 11, 2023, summoned the Managing Director of REA, Mr Salihijo Ahmad, over the multi-billion-naira fraud allegedly perpetrated under his watch.

The summons was against the backdrop of a petition by a civil society group, the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, alleging the perpetration of several improprieties by the Ahmad-led management team, including a purported N1.5 billion fraud in the electricity agency recently.

The Managing Director subsequently appeared before the Kayode Akiolu-led investigative committee on allegations of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and diversion of public funds levelled against him and about 15 others.

Agbese said, “The 10th House of Representatives, under the leadership of Tajudeen Abbas, is a house guided by rules and regulations. We have our procedure, like every other parliament across the world. So when issues are raised, they are to be considered meticulously, and of course, we will always ensure that justice is done.

“For instance, you mentioned the issue of Tetfund. The Committee on Tetfund has actually done its investigation. They have submitted their report, and those of you who one way or the other may have access to the report can see that the Tetfund was not indicted in any way.

“You mentioned the issue of the Rural Electrification Agency. Petitions were raised by members of the society. Some of these petitions were directly sent to the Public Accounts and Public Petitions Committee, which provides oversight of that agency.

“You see, for us in the 10th Assembly, we are not desperate to criminalise any individual for doing his or her duty.

“I think in the case of the REA MD, he has been able to appear before these individuals (committees) and has cleared himself before the Public Account Committee. He has cleared himself before other committees like anti-corruption, crimes and all of that.

“If you come with your scorecard and you are able to demonstrate such before Parliament that you are not guilty of whatever thing that anybody has raised against you; then it is fine.

“We all know the principle that you cannot listen to one party to judge. Secondly, there is another parliamentary principle of law that, when two persons are involved in an issue, you cannot listen to one party alone.”

He continued, “The REA MD has appeared before some of these committees, and listening to both parties, I think we aligned ourselves with the judgement of most Nigerians that this is a young man who has actually been able to perform creditably well with the responsibility saddled on him by Mr President.

“So, I just want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that we are not witch-hunting anyone. We are here for all Nigerians.”