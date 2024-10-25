Lawmakers Demand Money From Varsities During Oversight Functions –Don

Share

In a bid to unravel challenges faced by university managements in Nigeria, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, Prof. Hassan Ibrahim has disclosed that politicians, who visit higher institutions of learning during their oversight functions, usually demand for gratification.

According to the professor where they are not given they often refuse to give the institutions “soft landing”. Speaking at the 3rd Annual Lecture of the Bursary Department of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, he said that the reason for such practices is as a result of weak internal controls, inadequate checks and balances leading to mismanagement.

While speaking on the theme: ‘The Role of Accountants in Enhancing Ethical Financing Practices in the University System’, Prof. Hassan, who was the Guest Speaker, said: “We have seen from experience where politicians, especially lawmakers who come for oversight functions, instead of them to check and ask for the right thing, they will be asking for something else and money which is unethical.

“We are talking about ethics, but the politicians are doing that because we (university management) are not doing the right thing, because by the time they (politicians) ask and everything is in the right place, at the right time, and with the right figures, the politicians will never ask for anything.”

While calling on higher institutions of learning to abide by their ethics, Prof. Ibrahim added that, the university management most times respond to politicians’ demands because they want to cover up some wrongs they have done.

Accordingly, he said: “Some of the challenges are inaccurate or delayed financial statements, over-reliance on government funding, limited financial autonomy, poor budgeting. “Corruption, embezzlement, misappropriation, and other financial malfeasances, economic instability which leads to insufficient government allocation and dwindling endowment funds”.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of FUT, Minna, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Mohammed Abdullahi, while calling on accountants to abide by the ethical standards of the university system, said the Bursary Department is the nerve center of a university’s financial operations.

Also, the Bursar, Mrs. Hadiza Goje, said Nigerian universities face significant financial challenges with inflation and limited resources impacting their operations. According to her: “The role of the accountant in promoting ethical financial practices is crucial for the survival and sustainability of our institutions.”

