Lawmakers Condemn Invasion of Lagos Assembly By DSS

Share

The members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have condemned the invasion of the Assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

During a plenary session attended by 36 members on Monday, the lawmakers demanded an explanation from the Lagos State Director of DSS regarding the reasons behind the invasion describing it as a rape of democracy, an aberration, and a national embarrassment.

They also called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to investigate the incident and provide the public with a comprehensive briefing on the findings.

Additionally, the Assembly urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene immediately and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Expressing their outrage, the lawmakers unanimously condemned the invasion, describing it as an abuse of legislative procedure and a threat to democratic governance.

READ ALSO

The lawmakers suggested that powerful and influential individuals or groups might be behind the incident, calling for a thorough investigation to uncover those responsible.

The House remained united in its stance, insisting on protecting the independence of the legislature and ensuring that such actions do not undermine democratic processes in the state.

Speaking during the session, Hon. Abiodun Tobun said: “This is not a government ruled by the barrel of a gun. This is an aberration of democracy and a step toward anarchy. What happened today is a total embarrassment and an act of harassment.”

He further affirmed the lawmakers’ loyalty to the Speaker, saying: “Nobody can dictate to us. God chooses and removes leaders. We are solidly behind your leadership, Mr. Speaker—nobody can remove you.

Share

Please follow and like us: