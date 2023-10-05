Lawmakers Call For Probe Over Mix-Up Of Oil, Gas Report – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said the recent call in the senate for an inquest into “missing $15bn, N200bn” was a mix-up of issues and misrepresentation of facts contained in its latest oil and gas industry report released a few weeks ago.

A statement signed by NEITI’s Deputy Director/Head Communication & Stakeholders’ Management, Obiageli Onuorah on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the sum of $8.26Billion and not $ 15 billion as attributed to the lawmaker by a newspaper report, was the public disclosure by NEITI as potential collectable revenues due to NUPRC and the FIRS as outstanding liabilities.

She said: “In the same direction the sum of N200 billion Naira was another revelation by NEITI in the same report as funds expended on the repair of the nation’s refineries between 2020 and 2021 which we queried in the same report since the refineries are not working.

The funds in question and other crucial facts, information and data are contained in the recently released NEITI Report.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the core responsibility of NEITI is to release this information and data to the public while it is within the mandates of the legislator, the civil society and the citizens to use the disclosed information for advocacy and civic engagements. NEITI is fully aware that the relevant Committees of the National Assembly are currently working closely with NEITI to address the findings and recommendations thrown up by the report.

“NEITI is not a revenue generating agency, has no powers under the law to either collect, keep custody or manage government revenues. Rather we support the government to mobilise revenue for its development activities by beaming the searchlight on leakages, wastages and other areas through which the government can optimize its revenue taken from the country’s natural resources.

“It is therefore a misconception and misrepresentation of the position of the lawmaker calling for the investigation of NEITI over a missing $ 15 billion revenue.

“This clarification has become necessary in order to re-focus attention on the basis for the conduct of the reports released by NEITI which is to highlight findings in the reports, ensure better implementation of NEITI’s report recommendations, address the lingering issues in the extractive sector, and improve optimisation of Nigeria’s extractive endowments for the benefit of all Nigerians.”