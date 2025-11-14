Lawmakers At War Over Supplementary Budget In Ondo

…PDP, Govt Quarrel Over Budget

Twenty-six members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have been divided into two over the plan to impeach the Speaker, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, over the controversy surrounding the supplementary budget before the Assembly.

This development came as the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government bickered over the N531.7 billion supplementary budget pending before the Assembly.

Although the grouse of 12 lawmakers who passed the vote of no confidence in the Speaker was that of gross misconduct and diversion of funds meant for public hearings. However, sources said the major problem was with the supplementary budget before the Assembly.

According to a source, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N698 billion into law, only to send another supplementary budget to the Assembly less than two months before the end of the fiscal year.

The source said the government has not explained the budget performance of the ongoing budget to the lawmakers before sending another supplementary budget.

He said in the House of Assembly, the budget performance for the year was only 22 per cent, while some government agencies have less than 10 per cent performance.

Also, some of the lawmakers were said to be aggrieved because of the lack of ‘previous discussion’ before such a budget could be brought to the Assembly. The supplementary budget of #531.7 billion is almost equal to the appropriation budget for the year

The lawmakers, in a resolution issued on Thursday night, invoked Section 92(4)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the legislature to remove a Speaker for acts deemed to undermine public trust or violate official responsibilities.

The signatories, including Jide Oguntodu, Temitope Akomolafe, Fatai Atere, Toyin Japhet, Raymond Daodu, Samuel Ifabiyi, Babatunde Fasonu, Princess Oluwatosin Ogunlowo, Afe Felix, Nelson Akinsuroju, Prince Akinruntan Abayomi, and Stephen Abitogun, passed a Vote of No Confidence on Speaker Olamide Oladiji.

The lawmakers alleged that the Speaker committed two major financial infractions, including the diversion of ₦50 million allocated for a public hearing, and misappropriation of the Assembly’s monthly operational grants.

They stated that the alleged actions violated several provisions of Nigerian law, including Paragraph 9, Part I, Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which bars public officers from abusing their office; the Oath of Office in the Seventh Schedule; Section 19 of the ICPC Act (2000); and Section 390 of the Criminal Code relating to stealing by a public officer.

The lawmakers insisted that the allegations amount to gross misconduct as defined by Section 188(11) of the Constitution, noting that the integrity and lawful operation of the House have been “gravely impaired.”

The aggrieved lawmaker also invited the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute the Speaker while facilitating the recovery of any funds allegedly misappropriated.

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned what it called Aiyedatiwa’s reckless attempt to force through a ₦531 billion supplementary budget barely two months to the end of the fiscal year.

The Director of Publicity, Mr Wande T Ajayi said this new demand follows the governor’s earlier ₦698.6 billion “Budget of Recovery” for 2025, which allocated 62 per cent to capital expenditure and 38 per cent to recurrent costs.

Ajayi said, “Shockingly, over ₦254 billion is earmarked for recurrent spending in less than two months, covering salaries, overheads, and other running costs. A very staggering and reckless allocation that defies financial logic.

“This request, barely two months from the end of the fiscal year, is indefensible, particularly when the 2025 Appropriation Law of ₦698.6 billion has recorded less than 35 per cent implementation on major projects.

“While critical sectors like health, education, and infrastructure remain neglected, the governor is more interested in securing fresh billions for undisclosed purposes. The PDP views this move as a cynical attempt to divert public resources into political war chests ahead of next year’s election.”

Ajayi said the PDP commended the members of the House of Assembly who have resisted inducement and intimidation to protect the integrity of their institution.

“The PDP called on the Governor to immediately withdraw the proposal, publish detailed expenditure records for 2025, and submit his government’s accounts to an independent forensic audit with civil society participation.

However, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Allen Sowore, said what is before the Assembly is not a supplementary budget but a revised and restructured version of the ₦698.6 billion 2025 Budget of Recovery, which had earlier been duly passed by the Assembly and signed into law by the Governor.

Sowore said, “Such a baseless statement does not deserve any response. However, for the sake of unsuspecting members of the public who might be misled by this deliberate falsehood, it is important to set the record straight.

“For clarity, what is before the Ondo State House of Assembly is not a supplementary budget. It is a revised and restructured version of the ₦698.6 billion 2025 Budget of Recovery, which had earlier been duly passed by the Assembly and signed into law by the Governor.

“The review became necessary because some anticipated funds from development partners have yet to materialise, and the fiscal year is fast coming to an end. In line with prudent financial management, the government decided to recalibrate the budget to reflect a more realistic revenue profile and ensure a fairer allocation of state resources across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“In essence, this exercise represents a downward adjustment, not an addition. It is a budget revision, not a supplementary appropriation. The goal is to achieve fiscal discipline, transparency, and efficiency in the management of public funds.

“Unfortunately, whether out of ignorance or deliberate mischief, the PDP descended to an embarrassing level of misinformation by accusing the Governor of intimidation, coercion, and illegality for presenting the revised budget to the House of Assembly.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the presentation of such a request to the State Legislature is a constitutional duty of the Governor, just as it is the constitutional mandate of the House of Assembly to deliberate upon, consider, and approve such requests or otherwise.

“The good people of Ondo State can rest assured that Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is a stickler for due process and the rule of law. He will never engage in any act that undermines constitutional provisions or fiscal integrity.

“The PDP and other opposition parties are therefore advised to get their facts right before rushing to the media with baseless claims and unnecessary hoopla over non-existent issues.”