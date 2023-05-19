Lawmaker Warns Against Intimidation, Harassment Of Rice Mill Workers

Member representing Abakaliki South Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly and former Chairman of Ebonyi Rice Mill Industry Limited, Chief Joseph Ununu, has warned against intimidation of workers of the company by its leadership.

The Ebonyi Rice Mill Industry located in Abakaliki, the state capital, is where the popular Abakaliki rice is processed by rural farmers who have no mill in their localities. Ununu alleged that there have been intimidation of workers of the company by its leadership, saying this may affect activities of the company and scare rural farmers who constitute greater customers to the company away He therefore called on the leadership of the industry to stop the intimidation.

Ununu made the call while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital. He accused the Chairman of the industry of using policemen to harass and intimidate workers of the industry.

“Abakaliki Rice mill Industry is our general interest; it is a place that feeds the whole nation. It is not a place one can toy with. If the Chairman discovers that there is sharp practice in the mill, he shouldn’t stop it alone.

He should carry all the stakeholders along. I have governed that rice mill company for two good tenures and God elevated me to the House of Assembly.