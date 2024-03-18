Lawmaker Uses Soccer To Unite Constituents In Akwa Ibom

The Member representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/ Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Youth Development, Rep. Martins Esin has announced plans for a Unity Football Tournament in the constituency.

The tournament which kicks off on Wednesday was made known at a recent meeting with the National President of Grassroots Football Federation (GRASSOF), Mr John Ekpenyong in Abuja. The Rep member expressed his enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its potential to bring communities together and showcase local talent.

“The tournament is a platform to foster social cohesion and unite our communities through sporting activities. It will not only promote physical activity but also promote talent discovery and healthy competition among our youthful population,” the lawmaker said.