Lawmaker Urges Eno To Revisit Abandoned A’Ibom Road Project

The lawmaker representing Ibiono Ibom State constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon Moses Essien, has urged Governor Umo Eno to revisit the abandoned Use Ikot Amama road project in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, which was initiated more than 10 years ago by the Godswill Akpabio administration, but left undone.

Essien, who was interacting with journalists Friday in Uyo on the development challenges facing his constituency, underscored the importance of the said road to the socio-economic development of the state.

He maintained that the construction of the road was significant to the realisation of the Arise Agenda of the present administration in view of the rich natural resources and the vast arable land that abound in the community.

He, however, said it is saddening to the people of Ibiono Ibom that more than 10 years after the road was initiated, nothing was done by the successive administrations to commence construction.

“Use Ikot Amama used to the chorus of the administration of Godswill Akpabio. It is saddening that Use Ikot Amama Road was yet to be completed. There’s no access road to the village called Use Ikot Amama, until today”, Essien, ” I am still begging the state government that not one single trip of granite has been deposited in Use Ikot Amama for road construction”.

The lawmaker mentioned that he was moved by the plight of the community to raise a motion calling for the construction of the said road.

“I have raised a motion covering the Use Ikot Amama road project. It was my third motion; Ikot Esen -Utit Obio-Omuekene village in Ibiono Ibom and Use Ikot Amama was mentioned. ”

He hinted that the affected communities were predominantly farming areas that needed to be opened up and linked to the urban cities in view of their vast and abundant agricultural potential.

“The Arise Agenda of the present administration places more emphasis on agriculture, and these communities have rich fertile soils for rice production and abundant natural resources. They have rice mills, and they have the capacity to process the rice and feed the community and even export, but there’s no access road.

He reasoned that the construction of the road would also bring justice to the neglected and deprived communities in the state.

“I believe that the government of Umo Eno has an interest in agricultural production and will do justice to the people by constructing that road”.

Essien, who is the house committee chairman on health, hinted that provision has been made in the 2024 budget for the completion of the maternal and child hospital in Oko Ita which was started by the immediate past administration .

“Other projects that were initiated by the past administration and are not completed, and in the 2024 budget I have also seen that most of these projects, funds have been allocated for them to be completed.

“I am sure that by God’s grace, most of the contractors will move to the site so as to complete those projects initiated by the past administration”.

He lauded the state governor for flagging off the construction of the Ring Road 3 project, which when completed would open up and link communities in his constituency to Uyo and Ikono local government areas.