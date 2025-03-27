Lawmaker To Youth: Key Into Tinubu’s Devet Agenda

Share

A member of the House of Representatives, Prince Abiodun Adesida has charged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the empowerment initiatives of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawmaker representing Akure North/ Akure South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives gave thi charge on Thursday while delivering a Keynote address at the 15th West African Students Legislative Summit which took place at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The lawmaker spoke on the theme “Innovative Leadership and Legislative Dialogue: Empowering Emerging Leaders to Harness Youthful Energy for Nation Building.”

The federal legislator lamented the disconnect between education and industry in the country, which has led to unemployment and underemployment in the country.

He said, “Here at FUTA, you are producing some of Nigeria’s best and brightest minds. Yet, many graduates leave the university only to face a labor market that is not ready for them. This disconnect between education and industry is unacceptable in the 21st century.

“We must recalibrate our curricula to reflect real-world demands. Coding, robotics, renewable energy, agritech, and artificial intelligence – these must be embedded into your academic programs, alongside critical soft skills like communication, emotional intelligence, and civic responsibility. Education must evolve from theory-based instruction to solution-driven innovation.”

Adesida said efforts must be made to harness the energy of young people in the country if there was a sincere desire for national development.

“Nigeria is a nation brimming with possibilities. Our greatest resource is not beneath our soil – it walks our streets, fills our campuses, and sits in this auditorium today.

“Over 75% of our population is under the age of 35. This is not merely a statistic; it is a powerful lever for transformation – if we can activate it.

“Yet, we find ourselves in a paradox: abundant youthful energy coexists with deep systemic barriers. High unemployment, under-employment, and social exclusion are dimming the light of our young people’s dreams. Therefore, I present four key recommendations for stakeholders:

“First, for the Government: We must institutionalize youth inclusion – through a minimum 30% quota in public sector projects and decision-making committees. We need to give our youth a seat at the table; that is, we need to involve them in decision-making processes and listen to their perspectives.

“Expand N-Power and similar initiatives to focus on high-tech sectors like AI, digital finance, renewable energy, and green agriculture. Youth must be at the center of our national development agenda – not at its margins.

“Second, for Universities like FUTA: Launch a credit-bearing “Leadership and Innovation Certificate” program that bridges theory and practice. Establish mentorship schemes that link students with alumni, industry leaders, and policymakers. And create an interdisciplinary research center dedicated to solving local economic and development challenges.

“Third, for the Private Sector: Adopt a ‘Skills-For-Jobs’ pledge. Open up your offices for internships, apprenticeships, and research partnerships. Fund youth-led startups that provide micro-grants for innovations in technology, agriculture, health, and education. The private sector cannot afford to stand aloof – it must co-invest in Nigeria’s youth capital.

“Fourth, for the Youth: Stop waiting to be invited – claim your space. Start something; Volunteer; Learn a new skill; Join a community organization; Use your voice for advocacy, not just agitation.

“Your potential is not limited by where you were born or what you have, it is defined by what you are willing to build, endure, and transform. You are not just future leaders; you are current change makers.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

