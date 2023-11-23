Lawmaker To Marry Off 100 Orphans In Kebbi

A member of the House of Representatives representing Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State in the 10th National Assembly, Hon. Sani Yakubu Noma on Thursday said he has concluded arrangement to give out 100 (one hundred) female orphans for marriage.

Speaking to journalists in his hometown in the Argungu area of the State, the lawmaker said the marriage plan is in fulfilment of his religious obligations and sympathy to female children that lost their parents in his constituency.

According to him, arrangements had been concluded for the marriage ceremony which is billed to hold at the Palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, and the event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 25.

“A committee has been set up for the successful implementation of the event. Those selected to be married out were drawn from the two local government areas that I’m representing at the national assembly.

“Already I have procured beds, mattresses, essential furniture, and other matrimonial commodities for the beneficiaries of the marriage”, he said.

He further disclosed that he would be empowering thousands of his constituents with some items to enable them self-reliant during the marriage ceremony.

Meanwhile, the items to be distributed include 500 milling machines, 600 pumping machines, 500 motorcycles, 200 vehicles, and 100 grinding machines. He concluded.