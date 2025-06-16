Lawmaker Spends N20m On 350 Indigent Students In Badagry

Share

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Bonu Solomon, has given more than N20m education support to 350 indigent students.

The lawmaker made the presentation during the Fourth Edition of Bonu Education Support Initiative (BESI), tagged “Bonu Sanwo Tinubu Bursary and Scholarship Scheme” in Badagry, on Monday.

Speaking shortly after the presentation, Solomon said initiative was to encourage the students to face their studies.

“We started this scholarship scheme with N30,000 and N50,000 when I was the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu four years ago.

“But today, we have upgraded to N50,000 and N100,000. Today 350 students of Badagry from the three local government areas will go home with N50,000 and N100,000 depending on their courses.

“Also, we have five of them that graduated with first class honors, they are permanently on salary scheme of N50,000 until they will secure employment.

“Today, more than 350 students from three councils in Badagry will go home with N50,000 and N100,000 respectively for their education support initiative,” he said.

The lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 thanked late Dr Sunny Ajose, the Lagos State GAC member and APC Apex leader in Badagry for his advice and encouragement on the initiative.

“This is one of my initiatives that he so much cherished, everyday, even to the point of his death, he will call me, Bonu don’t forget this students.

“You know that they are the future of tomorrow, make sure that you save towards giving to them.

“And that thing prepared me and gave me the morale that if an elderly man can continue to remind me definitely the programme is dear to his heart.

“Baba Sunny loves education so much, so all we have to do is make sure that we do a little savings to cater for these students,” he said.

He thanked the three traditional rulers who donated generously to the initiative and other APC chieftains that graced the programme

Oba Adesina Raji, the Oniba-Ekun of Iba, Lagos, donated N2m, Oba Oyekan Adekanmi, the Alapa of Apa Kingdom, Badagry, donated N1m while Oba Olu Kosoko, Oniworo of Iworo kingdom, Badagry gave them N500,000.

Prof Paul Thovoetin, a lecturer in Lagos State University and the Chairman of the initiative said that more than 600 students within Badagry applied for the scholarship awards scheme.

According to him, after screening, we have 350 students that qualified for the award.

“Qualified undergraduates students will collect N50,000 while we have increased those in other levels with grade 4.0 points to N100,000 each, this year.

“When we started with just 150 students four years ago, thereafter 250 and now we have more than 350 awardees.

“Some of them are not here but we still get across to them and give them their token as we have been directed by the sponsor of this initiative,” he said.

Prof. Henry Hunjo, a Lecturer in Lagos State University, Ojo, urged the awardees to be disciplined and concentrate on the studies, stressing the importance of discipline and focus in university life.

He assured the awardees that he would be available for assistance whenever they needed guidance in their academics.

Mr Abiodun Hundeyin, a former Deputy Comptroller General in Nigeria Immigration Service, urged urged notable men in the town to collaborate to assist students.

According to him, our community’s advancement depends on the education and empowerment of our youth.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Miss Finayon Bamgbose, a 300-level student of Lagos said the money had been helping her in school since she started university education.

She thanked the lawmaker for assisting students of the Badagry with the initiative.

