Lawmaker Seeks Special Funding For Defence, Security Sectors

The member representing Afikpo/Edda Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has called for special funding for Defence and Security Sectors in the country.

He made the call at a 2-Day Retreat for Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence in Abuja at the weekend with the theme, “ Effective Defence Budgeting and National Security in a Lean Economy: The Role of the National Assembly”.

He noted that effective defence budgeting in a lean economy requires that governments at all levels, partner with corporate organizations to establish special funding for the defence and security sector, such as trust funds.

Igariwey said at the sub-national level, the Lagos State Government has provided a lead in this direction with the establishment of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), which is a Public-Private Partnership established by law of the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2007 with the mandate to source for resources (cash or kind) to improve the operational capacity of the security operatives in the State to effectively discharge their duties.

“This example is recommended to other sub-national stakeholders. This position is premised on the assumption that security, as a “public good,” is no longer the exclusive responsibility of the state but one that requires the active participation of all stakeholders within and outside the realm of the”, he stated.

Igariwey who is Vice Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, opined that the topic assigned to him for discussion during the retreat; Effective Defence Budgeting and National Security in a Lean Economy: The Role of the National Assembly, is both apt and timely.

According to him, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created global socio-economic shocks, which more than doubled fiscal deficits, further creating development constraints across the world.

“Nigeria was not immune to this development. The consequence of the shock was the apparent inability of national governments, across the world, to meet their fiscal responsibilities due to dwindling national revenues.

“For Nigeria, the collapse of oil prices at the international market, induced by the pandemic, plunged the Nigerian economy into its worst economic recession since the 1980s, impacting the capacity of governments at all levels to allocate adequate resources to the defence and security sector, despite the enormous challenges in the sector.

“Although the Federal Government has continued to evolve measures to ensure a sustainable recovery of the economy, the lingering impact on government revenues has provoked ramifications for national budgets on all sectors of the economy, including Defence.

“Generally speaking, Nigeria’s’ defence budget comprises expenditures of the various institutions including the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Headquarters, Army, Airforce and Navy, in addition to other organizations such as Defence Intelligence, college, missions and industries.

“While a school of thought thinks that Nigeria is not getting value for the money it continues to invest in the defence and security sector, other schools of thought argue that the Nigerian security architecture is not adequately funded and that Nigeria spends far less on security and defence than necessary.

“What is not in dispute is that a number of elements in the domestic political economic constellation have a significant impact on defence expenditure. More fundamentally, the defence budget at all times is dependent on what is found in the national treasury at any given time”, he stated.

The three-term federal Lawmaker observed that in 2009 when Boko Haram started armed rebellion against the Nigerian state, budgetary allocations to the defence and security sector had been on the rise, although with fluctuations.

“For instance, the total budgetary allocation to the sector in 2018 was #576.4 billion, constituting 11.30% of the budget. In 2019, it was #590billion, 12.10% of the budget; #899.9billion, 13.40% in 2020; #994.1billion, 11.9% in 2021; and #1.2trillion, 12.80% in 2022.

“The allocations are to enable defence and security agencies to effectively battle the various dimensions and manifestations of insecurity in the country, including violent separatist agitations, militancy, recurrent violent clashes between sedentary farmers and nomadic herders, as well as rural and urban armed banditry”,