Lawmaker Secures N6bn For Gbaji-Apa-Owode Road Reconstruction In 2025 Budget

Share

A lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, has secured a N6 billion budgetary allocation for the reconstruction of the long-neglected Gbaji-Apa-Owode Road in the 2025 budget.

The lawmaker in a statement said the 30.6-kilometer federal road connecting Gbaji through Apa to Owode is a critical border point between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Whingan said the road has been in a state of severe disrepair for over a decade.

He said: “While reconstruction efforts had commenced, progress was significantly hindered by inadequate budgetary provisions.

“Reports suggest that the highest previous allocation for the project was a mere N200 million, an amount that severely restricted the pace of work.

“With the newly secured N6 billion allocation, reconstruction is expected to gain substantial momentum, bringing long-awaited relief to residents, traders, and motorists who have endured years of hardship due to the road’s deplorable condition.”

Reflecting on his commitment to the project, Whingan recalled his remarks during a stakeholders’ engagement at ASCON in September last year, where he assured constituents of his relentless push for a substantial budgetary allocation.

Beyond securing funding, he has also been facilitating the road’s redesign to ensure it meets modern construction standards and adequately serves the needs of the people.

“This road is a vital economic artery, not just for Badagry but for Nigeria as a whole, given its role in cross-border trade.

“Securing this N6 billion allocation is a major step towards ensuring the reconstruction is not only expedited but also executed to the highest quality standards.”

The announcement has been met with widespread optimism among constituents, who have long called for government intervention.

With the 2025 budget now providing substantial financial backing, attention turns to the project’s execution, with hopes that it will transform transportation and economic activities in the region.

Whingan reaffirmed his commitment to closely monitoring the reconstruction process to ensure full implementation and promised to keep constituents informed of developments.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

