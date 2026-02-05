Lawmaker Rolls Out Solar Inverters, Panels To 100 Households In Badagry

A member of the House of Representatives for Badagry Federal Constituency, Prince Sesi Whingan, has distributed 100 sets of solar inverter kits to constituents across the federal constituency.

Mr Peter Dansu, the media aide to the lawmaker, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Badagry. According to him, the initiative was to ease the burden of poor electricity supply in Badagry.

The initiative, powered by the Rural Electrification Agency REA, is aimed at providing a reliable alternative power source for residents who have continued to grapple with irregular public electricity supply.

The distribution ceremony took place on Feb 3, 2026, at Whingan’s constituency office in Ibereko. Officials of the Rural Electrification Agency. He said the distribution was led by Mr Tanimowo Segun, supervised the exercise and handed over the solar kits to selected beneficiaries.