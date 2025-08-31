Lawmaker Reaffirms Commitment To Advance Suicide Prevention Bill

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Suicide Prevention Bill currently before the Senate, stressing the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s rising suicide rate.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving members of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group, Ekpenyong said the bill, which passed its first reading in February, seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and create a comprehensive framework for prevention and mental health support.

If enacted, the legislation would mark a historic shift in Nigeria’s approach to mental health, prioritising care and dignity over stigma and punishment for vulnerable individuals.

The coalition comprising psychiatrists, mental health practitioners, legal experts, civil society organisations, and advocates commended Ekpenyong for sponsoring the bill and briefed him on their plans ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

“Depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they remain poorly understood and under-prioritised,” the senator said. “Suicide prevention requires government action, sustained education, and public sensitisation.”

Ekpenyong pledged to vigorously champion the bill during its second reading, adding that he would work with his colleagues to ensure a robust debate backed by evidence and data.

Prof. Taiwo Sheikh, convener of the coalition, former President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN), and Continental Representative for LifeLine International, said that criminalising attempted suicide discourages help-seeking among vulnerable individuals.

“By criminalising attempted suicide, we stigmatise those who need support the most,” Sheikh said. “According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria records around 16,000 suicide deaths annually, a conservative figure, as many cases go unreported. Most victims are young people aged 15 to 29. This is a national crisis that needs urgent attention.”

Sheikh explained that the proposed law aims to repeal punitive measures and introduce service delivery systems, funding, training, helplines, and data-driven strategies to strengthen suicide prevention nationwide.

Other coalition members, including psychiatrists, psychologists, lawyers, and mental health advocates, emphasised that untreated mental health conditions carry devastating social and economic costs.

“For every recorded suicide, there are at least 20 more attempts,” said Aisha Bubah, Executive Director of The Sunshine Series. “Every delay in passing this bill means more lives lost. We need decisive action now.”

The advocacy group also unveiled plans for awareness campaigns, media outreach, and policy dialogues to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Senator Ekpenyong was invited to participate in the Vanguard Mental Health Summit in October, themed “Stemming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria.”