Lawmaker Provides Constituents With Free Medical Eye Diagnosis, Glasses, Drugs

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, has provided free medical services to his constituents in line with his electoral promises.

Onuakalusi, who represents Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency of Lagos State, said with ever increasing cost of medical diagnosis and treatment, he thought it wise to provide his constituents with free eye tests, free medicated eye glasses and eye drugs.

Those who were confirmed to have glaucoma and cataracts were referred to hospitals for operation on the bills of Hon Onuakalusi.

The lawmaker, who was represented at the event by his Senior Special Assistant on Politics and Culture, High Chief John Onyebuchukwu Uche, said: “Two years ago when we were crisscrossing the entire constituency, we made several promises, and this is one of the promises we made to our people.

We have done it in Okota three times, we have done it in Ejigbo three times and today we’re here in Ajao Estate in Ward 4.

We’re still going to do it in Ilasa, Ishaga, it is Ward by Ward.” He maintained that it was not the first time the lawmaker was caring for the needs of his constituents.

