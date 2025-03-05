Lawmaker Lauds Tinubu Over Allocation For FTZ’s Feasibility Study

Share

A member of House of Representatives, Mr Gboyega Isiaka, has commended President Bola Tinubu for allocating funds in the 2025 budget to carry out feasibility and technical viability study on the proposed Agro Processing Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in his constituency.

Isiaka, representing Yewa North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, stated this on Tuesday at the constituency empowerment programme in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun.

The lawmaker said that the strategic location of the constituency, with vast arable land and proximity to international borders, positioned it perfectly to become an agric processing and export power house.

Isiaka, who is the Chairman, House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, said that the establishment of the FTZ would provide thousands of job opportunities.

He also said that the establishment of the facility would bring about economic revolution and position the constituency as a significant contributor to the country’s food security and foreign exchange earnings. “It is the beginning of an economic revolution that will create thousands of jobs, establish value chains, attract investments and position our constituency as a significant contributor to national food security,” he said.

The lawmaker said that he would continue to pursue a 15-year development plan for the people of the constituency, anchored on education, agricultural development as well as border development.

According to him, the development plan also includes healthcare development and youth and women empowerment, which, he said, aligned with the blueprint of the Tinubu-led administration.

Isiaka stated further that the empowerment programme for about 2,100 constituents was part of the efforts to boost his human capital development agenda.

“We are particularly proud to announce that over 2,000 constituents will benefit from various intervention packages designed to enhance economic self-reliance and productivity.”

