Lawmaker Lauds Makinde for Constituting Elders’ Council

A member of the House of Rep- resentatives, representing Ibadan North East/South East, Hon Abbas Agboworin, has lauded the Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for constituting the Elder’s Council in a bid to jointly run the affairs of governance in the state. Agboworin, who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, equally congratulated the newly inaugurated chairman and members of the Council who made the list as constituted by the governor.

A statement from Agboworin’s Media Group, said that the lawmaker commended the governor for exhibiting an inclusive leadership style, which exudes team spirit and gives political elders of the state a sense of belonging in his government. He noted that the involvement of stakeholders from all the zones would afford the governor to achieve robust suggestions, recommendations, and feedback from across the state.

The Elders’ Council has a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees and former Chief of Staff to Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Dr. Saka Balogun, as chairman while a former Minister of Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese is to serve as co- chairman. Other members of the Council include Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi, a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State; Chief Mrs Mutiat Ladoja, wife of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja; Chief Jacob Adetoro; Chief Adedamola Eyinade; Alhaji Nureni Akanbi; Ambassador Ronke Adefowope and Chief Sunday Ogunlade.

The lawmaker urged the Council to help the governor with all he needs to get feedback from the people on the actions of his administration and present to him some ideas as well as suggestions that could make him make decisions that are in the best interest of the majority of the people. In conclusion, he beseeched the Council to be quick at pinpointing issues that would promote good governance and bring them to the attention of the Governor to work on them.