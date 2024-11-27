Lawmaker Lauds Eno Over Approval Of Road Project In Ibiono Ibom Community

Share

The member representing Ibiono Ibom State constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon Moses Essien has lauded Governor Umo Eno’s approval of a contract for the construction of the abandoned Use Ikot Amama road project in Ibiono Ibom local government area of the state.

Essien, who was speaking at Oko Ita, Ibiono Ibom during the 80th birthday celebration of Okuku Ime Udousoro Inyang, Paramount Ruler Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, expressed gratitude to the governor for considering the plight of Ibiono Ibom people, especially the Use Ikot Amama people who have endured decades of neglect by successive administrations

According to Essien, who is the House Committee chairman on health services, “Your excellency, on behalf of the people of Ibiono Ibom state constituency, I want to use this opportunity to thank you, just three days at the state exco meeting, you gave approval for the construction of Use Ikot Amama road which was like a national anthem in the past administrations”.

The lawmaker who bagged the chieftaincy title of ‘Edeme Ibiono Ibom’ at the event reasoned that the new road project, when completed, will create access to the richly Agricultural endowed communities covered in the contract.

He pledged the cooperation of the beneficiary communities towards the smooth execution of the project.

Essien expressed gratitude to the Ibiono Ibom Monarch for finding him worthy of the honour and assured the Paramount Ruler that he would continue to be a vanguard for the actualisation of the Ibiono Ibom project.

Speaking, governor Umo Eno congratulated Okuku Ime Inyang on his 80th birthday celebration. The governor, who was represented by the information commissioner, Ini Ememobong, commended the Monarch for using his position in mobilising support for the present administration. And for ensuring unity and peace in his domain.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to accord respect, dignity, and honour to the traditional rulers.

Also speaking, the chairman on the occasion, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, the President General of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom State traditional rulers, appreciated God for sparing the Ibiono Ibom Monarch to celebrate his 80th birthday.

He acknowledged the contributions of Okuku Ime Inyang to the peace, unity, and development of the state. He described him as an asset to the traditional institution and the state, as a whole

Etuk, who is also the Paramount Ruler of the Nsit Ubium local government area prayed to God to continue to sustain and strengthen Okuku Ime Inyang.

The newly approved 10.9km road project with two 40m span bridges spanning Nsai Use-Use -Ikot Amama-Ibiaku Ikot Esifa-Utong Mmong -Nkwot Edem Edet road will travel communities in Ibiono Ibom and Ikono local government areas.

