Lawmaker Inaugurates School Projects, Others In Badagry

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prince Sesi Whingan, has inaugurated school projects and free ride buses to ensure safe and reliable transportation in his constituency.

Speaking before the inauguration, Whingan said the initiatives are a testament to his commitment to education.

According to him, this is a commitment that echoes the pioneering spirit of Badagry’s educational history. He said: “Badagry holds a special place in the history of education in Nigeria.

It was here, in 1842, that Western education was first introduced to our nation by the Wesleyan Methodist Church.

“The first primary school, St. Thomas’ Anglican Primary School, was established in Badagry, marking the beginning of a journey that has shaped generations.

“This historic milestone reminds us of the power of education to change lives and the responsibility we have to continue this legacy. “Today, as we stand on the shoulders of those early pioneers, we are adding another chapter to Badagry’s educational story.

“As your representative, I am committed to ensuring that the children of Badagry have the resources they need to succeed.”

Whingan said the projects include construction of a block of 6 classrooms at Mowo Community Secondary School and another a block of four classrooms at Anglican Primary School, Gbanko.

“Other are renovation of 14 units of school toilets at Ansar-Ud-Deen Junior Grammar School and renovation of a block of 6 classrooms at St. Leo’s Primary School, Ikoga.

“The unveiling of two Badagry Free School Ride Buses, ensuring safe and reliable transportation to school and provision of school sandals to 2,000 students at primary and secondary levels.”

