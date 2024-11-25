Lawmaker Inaugurates Projects, Gives Scholarship To Constituents

Share

A member of the House of Representatives representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Ojotu Ojema, at the weekend, commissioned several projects he executed across the two local government areas of his constituency.

Ojema, who is the Chairman, House Committee on National Inland Waterways, while addressing the people who gathered at Ugbokpo in Apa LGA, venue for the flagging-off of the projects, assured them of more dividends of democracy, adding that the massive projects he executed so far are just tips of the iceberg.

Some of the projects commissioned included: classroom blocks, solar integrated street lights, provision of scholarships, as well as rehabilitated roads projects.

The lawmaker also distributed sewing machines to head boys and girls, while also paying the tuition fees of all exceptional students from JSS1 to SS2 in all the secondary schools in his constituency.

