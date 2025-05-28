Lawmaker Hails Gov Bago’s Vision, Courage

Share

Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance, Saidu Abdullahi (SMA) has commended the Niger State Governor, Umar Bago (Turakin Nupe) for his visionary, courageous and focused-based governance.

Abdullahi, who represents, Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency of Niger State stated this in Abuja while assessing the performance of the governor at a media briefing on Wednesday.

He said “As we mark the second anniversary of a new chapter in the leadership of Niger State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Executive Governor, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago (Turakin Nupe), on two years of visionary, courageous, and people-focused governance.

“Governor Umar Bago, affectionately known as the Farmer Governor, has in just two years redefined what it means to serve with purpose and integrity. His administration has been nothing short of transformational strides anchored in agricultural reform, inclusive governance, institutional revival, and bold infrastructural expansion. The results are not just visible, they are exciting.

“Governor Bago stands tall as the first leader in the history of our State to personally visit all 25 Local Government Areas multiple times, outside of electoral campaigns. By choosing to undertake these journeys entirely by road, he has demonstrated a leadership style built on accessibility, presence, and deep engagement with the grassroots. This commitment is not ceremonial; it is personal, intentional, and deeply impactful.

“Under his stewardship, Niger State has witnessed a renewed focus on sectors that directly affect the lives of our people. The creation of Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna, and the establishment of the IBBU Teaching Hospital are monumental strides in our educational and healthcare landscape. The Farmer Governor has also extended educational support through scholarship schemes that have enabled thousands of students to pursue higher education without the burden of financial constraints”.

The lawmaker noted that “Jobs have been created, young people and women have been empowered, and thousands of individuals have received long-overdue permanent and pensionable appointments. In the agricultural sector, Governor Bago has matched his title with action. Through the procurement of tractors and modern farming equipment, he has led a drive toward mechanized farming, reviving hope in rural communities and laying the foundation for food security and economic prosperity.

“His respect for traditional institutions has also stood out. By engaging traditional rulers as partners in progress, the Farmer Governor has reaffirmed the central role of our royal fathers in peacebuilding, local governance, and cultural preservation, restoring dignity and trust to one of the most vital pillars of our society.

“Security, believed to be the cornerstone of every thriving society, has seen significant improvement under his administration. Through collaboration with security agencies, community leaders, and stakeholders, the State Government has achieved relative peace and stability across flashpoints that previously suffered from violence and unrest. The Governor’s proactive measures continue to provide a safer environment for citizens to live, work, and prosper”.

According to him, “A landmark initiative that exemplifies Governor Bago’s grassroots development philosophy is the inauguration of the Ward Development Committees, with each of the 274 wards in Niger State receiving ₦3 million monthly for community-led projects. This bold policy decentralizes development, empowers communities, and ensures that progress is tailored to local needs and realities.

“Equally commendable is his visionary approach to urban planning and infrastructure. The unveiling of a 20-Year Development Plan for Bida is a forward-thinking blueprint, one that I believe will secure long-term prosperity and structured urban growth for our historic town.

“The ongoing construction of the Bida Ring Road and other key infrastructure projects across Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency and Niger State as a whole have improved mobility, reduced accident rates, and expanded commercial activity.

“The decisive intervention on the long-neglected Bida–Minna Road project is another landmark achievement of this administration. After years of delay and unsuccessful attempts, visible progress is now being made on this critical route, bringing long-awaited relief to commuters and unlocking economic potential across the region”

