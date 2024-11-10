Lawmaker Flags Off Construction Of 3.5km Roads, Classrooms In Three LGAs In Osun

Share

A lawmaker representing Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, Hon. Lanre Oladebo on Sunday flagged off construction of 3.5km roads and classrooms in each of the Local Government Areas made up of his constituency.

At the event which took place across the three Local Government Areas in his federal constituency, the lawmaker also unveiled some projects already completed.

Some of the projects flagged off include: 1 Block of 3 classrooms at Community High School, Asejire, Isokan Local Government, Construction of 3.5km road in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency and Renovation of Local Education Authority (LGEA) in Irewole.

Speaking, Honourable Oladebo said the projects aim to improve the lives of constituents in Ikoyi, Ikire, Gbongan, and Orile/Araromi Owu.

He assured that the project by federal government which he facilitated will be completed on time for the good use of the people.

The lawmaker, who was given a rousing welcome in each of the community visited for flag off of the projects said he’s passionate about doing a lot for his constituency, which has prompted him to facilitate projects for the communities.

He appreciated the people of the constituency for entrusting him with their vote to represent them in the national assembly and assured them that more projects would be facilitated for their benefit.

Hon. Oladebo emphasized his commitment to education, pledging to continue providing support and an enabling environment for children in the communities.

Also speaking, Osun PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, commended the lawmaker’s efforts, stating that he would transform the federal constituency into a “small London” within one to two years.

He added that the flagged-off project is just the “tip of the iceberg,” as numerous projects are in the pipeline by the PDP-led government in the state.

In her own words, Community High School, Asejire Principal, Mrs. Bakare Funmilola, appreciated the lawmaker for selecting the school for classroom construction.

She noted that the school has struggled with inadequate facilities over the years, and the project will bring relief and allow them to admit more students.

Also speaking, the Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan appreciated the lawmaker for putting the interest of his constituents in mind, charging other political office holders to emulate Hon. Oladebo bid to bring dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

The monarch also harped on the need to assign constitutional roles for traditional rulers so as to reduce the burden of government.

“It is very important that traditional rulers be given constitutional roles, before this form of government that we have in this country, it has been traditional ruler that are ruling their domains and communities.

“We know our people, I know if stranger enters into this community in few hours I will know.

“When our people have issues they bring them to the palace. It is overdue that traditional rulers be given constitutional roles that will reduce the burden of government.

“How many times does the governor and president visited this community, so we are the closest to our people, we know their problems and we know how their problems could be pacified that is why they should apportion constitutional roles for us.

“On the security of this community, I organise vigilante and security men, I don’t get security votes in spite that President, governors and local government chairmen used to get.

“When our people are challenged security wise, they will inform me before going to police station.

“Giving constitutional roles to monarch will tackle hardship, reduce, if not eliminate security problem in the society”, he said.

