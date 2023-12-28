Lawmaker Faults Security Challenges On Closure Of Commercial Banks In Ikole Ekiti

…promises to bring back operation of Commercial Banks as 5,000 Constituents Benefit Christmas Largesse

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) federal constituency, Ekiti State, Hon. Akin Rotimi has lamented the withdrawal of commercial bank operations in his constituency in Ikole Ekiti.

The lawmaker who regretted the situation stated that the financial institutions halted their operations in the town because of insecurity affecting the area, adding that the Constituency has been porous to security challenges coupled with several cases of bank robbery recorded.

The federal lawmaker while addressing Journalists gave the assurance of concerted efforts to bring normalcy back to the environs with full bank operations.

The spokesperson of the House of Representatives stated this yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen in Ikole Ekiti where no fewer than 5,000 constituents benefited from the Palliatives he distributed in his constituency. He used the occasion to also mourn the demise of Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba who both passed away on Wednesday. he described Akeredolu and Na’Abba as Patriotic Nigerians who would forever be remembered for their legacies.

“It deeply shocking and distressful, someone that I knew personally, my senior mentor, I had time to engage with him with quite a number of times, Nigeria has lost a truly detribalized Nigerian, a fierce defender of the truth, a man of the masses, it will take a long time for us to be able to have people of his own stature again.

“The only consolation I have is that he had a very strong way of encouraging and nurturing the future generation and I count myself as one of those who followed his legacy, as you know Ondo state is a neighbouring state to Ekiti, not until Ekiti state was created, Ondo state was always my state of Origin, we have a very great ties with the old Ondo state.

“ We also lost the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Speaker Na’Abba, who was the speaker at the fourth Assembly, he was someone that had a great impact, as you know, due to the interregnum, the period of the military pressure in politics, the legislature was on suspension for many years, on resumption of the fourth republic in 1999, the lord fell on him to be able to rebuild the legislature, to be able to perform a role in democracy, and he did that very well and all the speakers that have come after him have continued to build on his legacy, of course, speaker Tajudeen Abas has also made a statement, the House of Representatives has also made a statement, it is a great loss for Nigerians having lost two foremost detribalised Nigerians”.

On insecurity,” As security agencies, the police, the army, civil defence, DSS and all of them are doing a great deal, of work, with the support of the state government, I being an advocate of true federalism.

“I believe that as security architecture, we really need to be decentralized in the spirit of subsidiarity with those at the grassroots being the lead, we will continue to advocate through a constitutional amendment for the role of state police and also more dynamic approaches to our security architecture that responds to the peculiarity of our areas, there are lots going on when you have one or two instances of security breaches.

“It is a problem and everybody is upset, generally the rate of insecurity has reduced because of ongoing efforts, we will continue to try, but for me, we are still very far from what we want to achieve, as of today, there is no single bank operating in Ikole Ekiti and that is very problematic, in the whole of Ikole Ekiti, we don’t have one bank operating because of the state of insecurity and this is something that needs to be corrected and once again we need to make efforts to ensure financial institution returns to Ikole.”

The lawmaker at the event disbursed about 3,000 bags of rice to his constituents in a bid to improve food security.

The palliatives according to him were facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, which was in tandem with the Government’s concern for the masses.

Rotimi disclosed that the gesture was a means of sharing love during the yuletide season, saying “Food security and agriculture Production is part of the agenda of the 10th assembly.”

He noted that the distribution is in two phases and all stakeholders have been involved in the process, stressing that his electoral victory is as a result of their collective efforts.

His words: “We have 2 different phases; the first phase is here in Ikole, with 2000 bags of rice, and other foodstuffs while the second phase will be happening in Oye, with 1000 bags of rice. In addition to that, we are relatively distributing about 20 million naira.

“All stakeholders are here; nobody is taking it by proxy. There is also a major of accountability we are keeping here. Various stakeholders are here by themselves. This goes a long way in deepening accountability and participatory governance.

“We are trying as much as possible to make it participatory and encompassing of people of different tribes and faiths; my electoral victory is the collective effort of all.” He said.

Speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s contribution, he noted that the president is countering fuel subsidy removal pressure by engaging human capital development to set Nigerians on a progressive cadre.

“The President said in his speech that the central focus is human capital development, to give Nigerians the power, infrastructure and access to capital. Our objective is for Nigerians to do what they want to do and take care of themselves.

“Nigerians have to live beyond handouts and palliative to have sustainable development, which is why the 2024 budget addresses many of these issues.”